Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

