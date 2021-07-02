IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,757.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,757 ($22.96) and last traded at GBX 1,748 ($22.84), with a volume of 28618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,744 ($22.79).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMI. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,387.31 ($18.13).

The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,663.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

