Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from active portfolio management. The company estimates investment income of $195 million from alternative investments in 2021. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. However, its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs put pressure on operating margin expansion. Also, its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SIGI opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

