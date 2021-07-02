New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fathom were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $690,222.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,940,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,994 shares of company stock worth $2,678,142.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

FTHM stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.01 million and a P/E ratio of -101.23. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

