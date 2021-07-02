New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evolus were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $739.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

