New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNOG. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

