Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of DORM opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

