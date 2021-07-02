Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,459. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

