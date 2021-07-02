Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock further got a boost from strong first-quarter 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Solid demand for its products and growth across all regions and channels contributed to quarterly growth. Strong performance in its key products, including Clogs, Sandals and Jibbitz, drove the top line. Further, it continued to witness a robust online show, delivering double-digit e-commerce growth. Also, improved margins and robust sales led to the bottom-line growth. Encouragingly, management lifted its 2021 view and issued an updated second-quarter view. However, rising commodity expenses remain a concern. Also, $12-$15 million of distribution center investments are likely to affect the gross margin in 2021.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41. Crocs has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

