COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPS. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

CMPS stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -10.47. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

