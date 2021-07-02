Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Siegfried stock opened at $912.00 on Tuesday.
Siegfried Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.