Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Siegfried stock opened at $912.00 on Tuesday.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

