Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

