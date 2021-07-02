Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

PDYPY stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.65 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

