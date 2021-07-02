Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €82.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.08 ($78.91).

1COV opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. Covestro has a 52 week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

