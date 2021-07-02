EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

