Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $33.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $136.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.31 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $152.06 million, with estimates ranging from $150.63 million to $153.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAMG stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

