Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

