Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.