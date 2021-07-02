Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,043,322 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LILA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

