Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,250,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

