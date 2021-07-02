Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.92 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.54.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

