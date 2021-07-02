Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

