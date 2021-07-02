Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 31,978 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CorePoint Lodging worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPLG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

