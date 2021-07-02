Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,531 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $349.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

