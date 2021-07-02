BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,536,888 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 521,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 117,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 97,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CS stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

