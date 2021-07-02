BlackRock Inc. Purchases 31,769 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.23% of ACNB worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACNB by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $29.16 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $254.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

