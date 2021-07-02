BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,428,414 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 184.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cenovus Energy worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 561,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,317,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 960,135 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

CVE stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

