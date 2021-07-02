BlackRock Inc. Acquires 73,622 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.95% of MediciNova worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNOV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 71,618 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MNOV opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.38. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

