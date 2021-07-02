BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15.

