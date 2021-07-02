BlackRock Inc. Buys 54,102 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of PlayAGS worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE AGS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $370.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.54.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. On average, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

