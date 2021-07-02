BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 177,173.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $41,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

