Dawn E. Hudson Sells 5,750 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVDA opened at $808.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $503.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $383.13 and a 12-month high of $818.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $658.21.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

