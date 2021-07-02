BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Sells $14,590,297.50 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BTAI opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $704.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.