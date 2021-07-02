BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Sells $14,590,297.50 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BTAI opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $704.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.10.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.45.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
