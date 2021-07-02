Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Sells $7,387,429.34 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26.

NYSE FL opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

