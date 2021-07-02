Scott D. Sandell Purchases 1,944,444 Shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Bright Health Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

