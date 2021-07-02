Catherine Faiers Sells 30,795 Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.41) on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 509.40 ($6.66) and a one year high of GBX 652.40 ($8.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 585.57. The company has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 595.11 ($7.78).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

