Catherine Faiers Sells 30,795 Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).
LON:AUTO opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.41) on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 509.40 ($6.66) and a one year high of GBX 652.40 ($8.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 585.57. The company has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
