Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on UBX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

UBX opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

