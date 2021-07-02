$6.69 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post $6.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $10.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $25.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $28,452,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 189,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

