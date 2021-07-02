Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

