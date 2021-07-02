Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Heineken stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

