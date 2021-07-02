Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.