$231.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report sales of $231.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the lowest is $216.80 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $187.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,243,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $753,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,746. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

