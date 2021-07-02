Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LIFZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LIFZF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

