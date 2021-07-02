Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wesfarmers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

