Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,342,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.