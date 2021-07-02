Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 in the last three months.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,342,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
