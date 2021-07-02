Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,245 shares of company stock worth $554,078. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.