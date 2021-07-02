BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,752,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $99,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $157,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

