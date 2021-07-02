BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,752,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $99,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $157,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
