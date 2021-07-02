Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.95 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the first quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.