Head-To-Head Analysis: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -132.40% -64.20% -43.82% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,329.08%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Precipio and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precipio presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.99%. Given Precipio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precipio and BioForce Nanosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 13.39 -$10.63 million N/A N/A BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,145.48 -$158.41 million N/A N/A

Precipio has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Precipio has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precipio beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test; and ICE-COLD-PCR enables detection of abnormalities in blood samples. The company also operates a cancer diagnostic laboratory located in New Haven, Connecticut. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers, clinical research, HemeScreen, and COVID-19 antibody tests. The company serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, physician-office labs, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine, Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

