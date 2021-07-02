Head-To-Head Analysis: Kraton (NYSE:KRA) vs. PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Kraton alerts:

This table compares Kraton and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton -25.46% 6.17% 1.84% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67%

This table compares Kraton and PureCycle Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton $1.56 billion 0.67 -$225.60 million $1.29 25.19 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

PureCycle Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kraton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Kraton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Kraton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kraton and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton 0 0 1 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kraton currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.69%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.25%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Kraton.

Summary

Kraton beats PureCycle Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging, industrial, and road making applications. This segment also provides tall oil fatty acids; tall oil rosin; distilled tall oil; tall oil pitch; and rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket, as well as produces insoluble maleic-based tackifiers. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives; and dimer acids and terpene fractions for fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, mining fluids, coatings, metalworking fluids, and lubricants. It sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton brand. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.